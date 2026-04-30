Dorofeyev a ‘star’ in Vegas’ Game 5 win vs. Utah

Often you must go to the dirty areas to score in the playoffs, though.
Dorofeyev took a pass in front of the net and tied the game 2-2 at 15:37 of the second period. Then he went to the net again in the dying seconds of the third and banged in a rebound on one knee.
He dropped his stick, gave a double fist pump, let out a primal scream and got mobbed by his teammates. Hats rained down from the stands to celebrate the first playoff hat trick of his NHL career.
Just like that, Dorofeyev took over the Vegas lead for goals in the series with four.
“Yeah, I was so fired up,” he said. “Good things happen when you go to the blue paint. … It’s not the first one in a tight game, but especially in the playoff time, it feels so, so good.”
Dorofeyev had a chance to end it at 2:12 of the first overtime too, but his shot on the rush was stopped by goalie Karel Vejmelka.
Eichel said called it “a huge game by him.”
“He’s a huge part of our team, and it was awesome to see him find the back of the net a few times,” Eichel said. “It seems like he’s been playing pretty well these last few nights, and great to see him get rewarded.”
Tortorella said he didn’t talk to Dorofeyev much over the past few days.
“He knows what to expect, and players make big plays at key times,” Tortorella said. “He’s done that for us the past couple games. Should have had four, but perfect timing. It’s good timing. He was fighting it a little bit. He’s found his game. Hope it’ll continue.”
What’s it going to take to finish off the Mammoth?
“Just stay consistent,” Dorofeyev said. “Stick to the plan and keep the foot on the gas.”