Hurricanes goalie switch in Cup Final discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Staal has five goals through the first four games of the series. He is the first since Mike Bossy (New York Islanders) in 1982 to score a goal in each of the first four games of a Cup Final.

Should Vegas also consider making a goalie change? Carter Hart, who has started each of his team’s 20 games this postseason, has allowed at least four goals in each game of the series and has a 3.60 goals-against average and .861 save percentage. Adin Hill helped the Golden Knights win the Cup in 2023 but hasn’t played since April 9.

It's unlikely the change will be made, but Rosen and Roarke think it shouldn’t be ruled out.

They also discuss other NHL news, including the hiring of Peter Laviolette as Los Angeles Kings coach, Chris MacFarland’s departure from the Colorado Avalanche to become general manager and president of hockey operations for the Nashville Predators, the request Dylan Larkin has reportedly made to be traded from the Detroit Red Wings, and the possibility of Mike Babcock returning to the League.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.