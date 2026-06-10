Hurricanes goalie switch in Cup Final discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Co-hosts wonder if Golden Knights should make similar move; Laviolette hire by Kings also among topics

NHL ATR pod Hurricanes goalies

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Brandon Bussi was the right choice for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, and Frederik Andersen deserves credit if he told the coaching staff he didn't think he would be at his best.

The decision to change goalies and what the Hurricanes could and should do for Game 5 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC) are two of the many topics co-hosts Shawn P. Roarke and Dan Rosen discuss on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Roarke and Rosen recorded from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas shortly after Bussi made 18 saves in the rookie’s first career NHL postseason start and Jordan Staal scored twice in a 5-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights that tied the best-of-7 series 2-2. 

They discuss every top storyline from this unpredictable, no-lead-is-safe Cup Final in their latest installment of the podcast. Among the topics are Vegas forwards Mitch Marner and Brett Howden and what has made them so effective, and they also hit on Staal and why the Carolina captain has been instrumental to the team’s success.

Staal has five goals through the first four games of the series. He is the first since Mike Bossy (New York Islanders) in 1982 to score a goal in each of the first four games of a Cup Final.

Should Vegas also consider making a goalie change? Carter Hart, who has started each of his team’s 20 games this postseason, has allowed at least four goals in each game of the series and has a 3.60 goals-against average and .861 save percentage. Adin Hill helped the Golden Knights win the Cup in 2023 but hasn’t played since April 9. 

It's unlikely the change will be made, but Rosen and Roarke think it shouldn’t be ruled out.

They also discuss other NHL news, including the hiring of Peter Laviolette as Los Angeles Kings coach, Chris MacFarland’s departure from the Colorado Avalanche to become general manager and president of hockey operations for the Nashville Predators, the request Dylan Larkin has reportedly made to be traded from the Detroit Red Wings, and the possibility of Mike Babcock returning to the League.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

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