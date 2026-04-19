3 Things to Watch: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 1 of Western Conference 1st Round

LAS VEGAS -- The Utah Mammoth are “calm,” “even-keeled” and “focused” entering their Stanley Cup Playoff debut against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, according to coach Andre Tourigny.

“We see it in our meetings and the way they carry themselves, the way they talk,” he said. “… Their preparation is really good so far, so no doubt we’ll be ready now. Let’s go execute.”

Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round will be Utah’s first playoff game since the NHL Board of Governors approved the new franchise on April 18, 2024.

Many of the Mammoth have little-to-no NHL playoff experience. Michael Carcone, Logan Cooley, Nick DeSimone, Dylan Guenther, Liam O'Brien, JJ Peterka and Karel Vejmelka have never played a game. Nick Schmaltz has played in four games, all as a rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017. Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller have played in nine, all with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020, when there were no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now they’re coming into “The Fortress,” perhaps the craziest playoff environment in the NHL, and facing a team loaded with playoff experience that won the Stanley Cup in 2023.