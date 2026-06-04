Golden Knights' 7-game win streak reminiscent of '23 Cup run, Eichel says

Which wasn’t the case for chunks of the regular season.

The Golden Knights finished first in the Pacific Division with 95 points but not without their share of warts, as symbolized by their 17 overtime losses, second most in the NHL. They changed coaches on March 29 with John Tortorella replacing the fired Bruce Cassidy.

The postseason has been a different story; Vegas has not lost since Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Anaheim Ducks, a span of 25 days and counting.

Shea Theodore, like Eichel, was a member of that 2023 Cup-winning team. As such, the defenseman sees this edition improving as the playoffs go on, much like the team three years ago did.

“I think we’re on a roll,” Theodore said. “After looking at the video, there’s a lot we still can do better too. I mean, it’s good to get the win in Game 1, but I know if we continue to play like this, we’re going to be better.

“I think taking a look at our mistakes that ended up in our net, if we overall fix those, then we should be much cleaner moving forward.”

Defenseman Noah Hanifin said the team’s buy-in on being confident no matter the opponent has been the key.

“I think guys know what it takes, know their roles, and really digging in,” he said. “That’s what you need and that’s what we’re getting.”