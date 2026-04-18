Tortorella changes mindset with Golden Knights entering playoffs

Coach preaches ‘we’ mentality, has Vegas more aggressive since being hired March 29

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© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

LAS VEGAS -- John Tortorella has begun using a key word.

“We.”

He said he felt weird about it after he became coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on March 29, because he didn’t want to disrespect his predecessor, Bruce Cassidy, who won the Stanley Cup with many members of this group in 2023.

But enough time has passed, and it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights host the Utah Mammoth in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I still feel funny saying it,” Tortorella said. “I’ve been here for eight games. I haven’t gone through the grind, the ups and downs of the regular season with them.

“But as I’ve had more meetings and run a few practices and found a way to win some games with them, sooner or later you’ve got to be with them, so I feel like I can say that now but in a very respectful way of the prior coach being here.

“I think ‘we’ is very important at this time of year. I think the belief of ‘we’ is very important at this time of year, so I think I need to say it.”

Vegas shocked the hockey world by changing coaches so late in the season, but the decision has been validated.

The Golden Knights were 8-15-4 in their past 27 games at the time, including 1-4-2 in their past seven. Not only had they slipped from first to third in the Pacific Division, but they were in danger of missing the playoffs altogether with only a four-point cushion.

They finished the regular season on a 7-0-1 run and won the Pacific.

“We just knew that it was a bit of a wakeup call for everyone and knew that we needed to be better,” forward Mitch Marner said.

Western Conference Playoff Preview: Mammoth/Golden Knights

Some have called the Golden Knights ruthless because of their history of cold and bold moves, but it’s hard to argue with their record. They have made the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons since they entered the NHL as an expansion team.

“We are committed to winning,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “We treat our people fantastic. The organization treats the players great. I think I’ve had tremendous relationships with players throughout my time as a manager. I know that matters to (president of hockey operations) George McPhee. I know that matters to (owner) Bill Foley.

“I think our players appreciate that we do what we can do to win. That’s what I feel. They love playing here, and we try to provide them with everything that we can so that we can win."

The main thing Tortorella has brought is a more aggressive mindset.

“We didn’t change a ton of our systems, just a few places where we can be a little bit more aggressive, keep some pucks alive, whether it’s in the (offensive) zone, neutral zone or (defensive) zone,” captain Mark Stone said. “Try and play a little quicker in the D-zone, which has led to some more possession time.”

Cassidy wanted the Golden Knights to collapse in front of their net and keep shots to the outside. Although they didn’t give up a ton of grade-A chances, they spent too much time in their end, and it wore on them. They became too passive.

Tortorella wants them to snuff out plays before they start, unafraid to make mistakes.

“Torts’ whole thing is pressure, pressure, pressure, try and get it out as fast as you can,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “And when you limit time in your own end, obviously that translates to more offense, and it’s not as taxing.

“I think obviously mistakes are going to be made, but if we can attack and we can have support and guys covering, that limits the 2-on-1s and the 3-on-1s that we were tending to give up. I think we’ve cleaned up things over the last seven, eight games coming into the playoffs, and I think we’re feeling good.”

Tortorella hasn’t coached in the playoffs since 2020 with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he has won three series, including the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers, in five playoff appearances since 2012, when he led the New York Rangers to the Eastern Conference Final.

But this is the best roster he has had since his Rangers days (2008-13). The 67-year-old has coached 120 playoff games, 20th in NHL history, and won 56, 25th in League history. He won the Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004.

Tortorella isn’t trying to help a team rebuild or develop, like he did with the Vancouver Canucks (2013-14), the Blue Jackets (2015-21) or the Philadelphia Flyers (2022-25). He’s trying to help a team win now.

Vegas has a high standard. The Golden Knights are tied with the Edmonton Oilers for the highest playoff-game winning percentage (.585) and series winning percentage (.667) in NHL history.

“This is different, and I’m very excited,” he said. “I think we’re a really good team. I do. I think the mindset is right. I think we’re coming into this part of it on a note mentally that I think we’re strong. Anxious to be with them, and really excited to be part of the playoffs.”

Hear that?

“We.”

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