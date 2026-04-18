Tortorella changes mindset with Golden Knights entering playoffs

LAS VEGAS -- John Tortorella has begun using a key word.
“We.”
He said he felt weird about it after he became coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on March 29, because he didn’t want to disrespect his predecessor, Bruce Cassidy, who won the Stanley Cup with many members of this group in 2023.
But enough time has passed, and it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights host the Utah Mammoth in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“I still feel funny saying it,” Tortorella said. “I’ve been here for eight games. I haven’t gone through the grind, the ups and downs of the regular season with them.
“But as I’ve had more meetings and run a few practices and found a way to win some games with them, sooner or later you’ve got to be with them, so I feel like I can say that now but in a very respectful way of the prior coach being here.
“I think ‘we’ is very important at this time of year. I think the belief of ‘we’ is very important at this time of year, so I think I need to say it.”
Vegas shocked the hockey world by changing coaches so late in the season, but the decision has been validated.
The Golden Knights were 8-15-4 in their past 27 games at the time, including 1-4-2 in their past seven. Not only had they slipped from first to third in the Pacific Division, but they were in danger of missing the playoffs altogether with only a four-point cushion.
They finished the regular season on a 7-0-1 run and won the Pacific.
“We just knew that it was a bit of a wakeup call for everyone and knew that we needed to be better,” forward Mitch Marner said.