Undefeated Hurricanes still chasing ‘perfect game' in Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes’ start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been near perfect.

The Hurricanes are 5-0 though their first five games, they have yet to trail and didn’t allow more than two goals in any of those games. As pleased as they are about that, though, there was a sentiment following their 3-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Saturday that they have some areas they need to clean up heading into Game 2 of the best-of-7 series at Lenovo Center on Monday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“All these games that we've played could have gone the other way,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Sunday. “A bounce here or there and now all a sudden it looks different. We're always chasing the perfect game. I have yet to see it, so there’s a lot to get better.”

Brind’Amour said a review of the video of Game 1 was “pretty much accurate” to how the Hurricanes’ felt about their play in the immediate aftermath. Carolina jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening 7:30 and was in control from there.

“It was a good start, and then kind of got through it in the third without too much damage,” Brind’Amour said. “It wasn't our best period, that's for sure.”

The positives were the same that carried the Hurricanes through their four-game sweep of the Ottawa Senators in the first round. The second line, with Logan Stankoven (two goals) centering Jackson Blake (one goal, one assist) and Taylor Hall (one assist), continued to drive the offense.

The penalty kill was 4-for-4, yielding only two shots on goal (each during a 6-on-4 late in the third period), to improve to a League-best 24-for-25 (96 percent) for the playoffs. The Hurricanes limited the Flyers to 19 total shots, 13 during 5-on-5 play, and goalie Frederik Andersen stopped them all to post his second shutout of the postseason.