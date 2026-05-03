Barkey could start at center for Flyers in Game 2 against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Among the changes the Philadelphia Flyers could be considering for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Monday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) is starting Denver Barkey at center.

The 21-year-old rookie was shifted from left wing to the middle on a line with Alex Bump and Matvei Michkov during the second period of a 3-0 loss in Game 1 on Saturday.

"It's an adjustment," Barkey said Sunday, "but I think that's something that I take pride in in my game, is being a versatile player, someone that can slide up and down the lineup, you can trust them in all situations, in different positions. That's something that I like to have a part of my game, make sure I know what to do in all positions on the ice, and just be a reliable player that can be trusted to be put out in any situation."

Barkey has some history playing center. He began his junior career with London of the Ontario Hockey League in the middle but was primarily a left wing toward the end of his four seasons.

That's the position he played since making his NHL debut Dec. 20, but he did play center the final game of the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens. Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said at the time he was intrigued by how Barkey handled the responsibilities that came with the position.