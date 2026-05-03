Barkey could start at center for Flyers in Game 2 against Hurricanes

Rookie was shifted to line with Bump, Michkov during loss in opener

Denver Barkey

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Among the changes the Philadelphia Flyers could be considering for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Monday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) is starting Denver Barkey at center.

The 21-year-old rookie was shifted from left wing to the middle on a line with Alex Bump and Matvei Michkov during the second period of a 3-0 loss in Game 1 on Saturday.

"It's an adjustment," Barkey said Sunday, "but I think that's something that I take pride in in my game, is being a versatile player, someone that can slide up and down the lineup, you can trust them in all situations, in different positions. That's something that I like to have a part of my game, make sure I know what to do in all positions on the ice, and just be a reliable player that can be trusted to be put out in any situation."

Barkey has some history playing center. He began his junior career with London of the Ontario Hockey League in the middle but was primarily a left wing toward the end of his four seasons.

That's the position he played since making his NHL debut Dec. 20, but he did play center the final game of the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens. Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said at the time he was intrigued by how Barkey handled the responsibilities that came with the position.

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Getting shifted there, mid-game as a rookie and on the road in a Stanley Cup Playoff game against an opponent that plays the way the Hurricanes do is a different kind of challenge, but Tocchet said Barkey might have been the Flyers' best player in Game 1, with his tenacity and competitiveness as an example for his teammates. 

"I'm not going to pinpoint which guys, but there's four or five guys that they've got to be a dog on a bone," Tocchet said. "There's a lot of standing around, a lot of backs on the wall. ... I'm praising 'Barks,' but it's more of that style of play, and that's how Carolina plays."

Noah Cates understands what the transition from wing to center is like. He played on the wing until 2022-23, his first full NHL season, when he was moved to center.

From what Cates has seen, Barkey's high hockey IQ should allow him to slide seamlessly into the middle of the ice.

"He's just so smart," Cates said. "He is really good on the walls, but I think when he has that puck with space in the middle, obviously he makes the right play it seems like 99 percent of the time.

"Just such a smart, strong player. He's skating well for us and making those little plays. And obviously if he can do that from the center ice position, that really adds value to him and this team."

The guys discuss what adjustments the Flyers need to make for game two

That might not be the only adjustment the Flyers make for Game 2. Owen Tippett missed Game 1 with an undisclosed injury. Though the forward is considered day to day, he was on the ice for an optional practice Sunday.

Tocchet said he didn't any update on Tippett's status for Game 2. His speed, strength and goal-scoring touch -- he led the Flyers with 28 goals during the regular season -- was missed in Game 1.

"He's a speed demon for us," Tocchet said. "We had a couple of breakaways, we had a couple of 2-on-1's. If we can convert on that, you never know. 'Tipp' is one of those guys who can get a breakaway or can get a 2-on-1, so when he's out of lineup it's tough."

Regardless of who plays and where, the Flyers understand where and how they have to be better than they were in Game 1, especially early in the game.

"To me, it was the first 15 minutes," Tocchet said. "Just watching the video, it didn't look like a lot of guys wanted the puck. And against Carolina, you want to want the puck, you're going to want confrontation, you're going to want to make that play. And those are the things that we didn't do early on."

Defenseman Cam York agreed that there was some hesitation in the Flyers' game early. Now that they've lived through the Hurricanes' attack, the belief is they will be better equipped to handle it.

"We got a good taste of it," he said. "I think that first game just was good for our team to get a taste of it. And now we know what we're up against.

"They're on top of you and super aggressive, but if you can use the middle of the ice, you can use that against them pretty well and get a bunch of odd-man looks. We're OK. Just got to reset, refocus and get ready for this next one."

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