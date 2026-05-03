Golden Knights shifting focus to West 2nd Round against Ducks

Like the Mammoth, the Ducks have a lot of speed and skill. Karlsson is an excellent two-way center who helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

He hasn’t played since Nov. 8 and it remains to be seen when he will return, let alone if it will be in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

But he joined the Golden Knights for practice on the road Thursday and rotated in with the third line at practice here Sunday. He even skated with the first power play unit when center Jack Eichel missed part of practice after taking a puck in the mouth.

“He continues to progress,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “That’s as far as I’ll go with respect to his availability.”

If Karlsson comes back -- emphasis on “if” -- what impact could he make?

“He hasn’t played in a while,” captain Mark Stone said. “I’ve been through that. It’s not the easiest thing in the world to come back right into the playoffs. But he’s a tremendous skater. He’s in tremendous shape.

“I’m sure when he comes back, his timing will be a little bit off. But when you can skate like that, it’s a lot easier to come back in. He adds an element all over the ice in every situation. Ever since I’ve been with him, he’s played power play, penalty kill, 6-on-5, 5-on-6. Anything you need from him, he can do, and he adds a good bit of speed for us.”

That could be key.

The Ducks lead the Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals per game (4.33) after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the first round. They have a mix of veterans and up-and-coming young players like the Mammoth did.

“I thought Utah’s transition, speed, pace, was really elite, and I think Anaheim played high-event hockey (against Edmonton),” McCrimmon said. “They’ve got a lot of talent, young talent, and I think there will be some similarities. The things that were important for us against Utah will be that way against Anaheim as well, I believe.”