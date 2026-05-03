Golden Knights shifting focus to West 2nd Round against Ducks

Slowing the Mammoth in the neutral zone was an emphasis for the Golden Knights in the first round, as they feel they improved as the series progressed. Vegas eliminated Utah with a 5-1 win in Game 6 and ended up allowing 3.00 goals per game in the series.
“We made some good adjustments that worked well,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “Utah was a team that, they always kind of wanted to make the extra play. It’s going to have challenges. But we did a pretty good job being positionally sound and being good in the neutral zone and kind of limiting their speed coming into the zone.”
Eichel echoed that.
“I think as the series went on, we started to make it harder on them to create and generate from the rush, and credit to the guys on Utah, I thought they created a lot and they gave us a handful in terms of our back pressure and coming back and knowing who had who,” he said. “They have a lot of moving parts. They pull up a lot.
“If you look at that Anaheim team, they make a lot of plays off the rush as well. So, you know, they’re a fast team. They’re always trying to make plays through you and around you. I think having played Utah, I think (having) improved throughout the series in terms of maybe some of our deep defensive responsibilities in that sense, we should be able to take from that a bit.”
Stone cautioned that every team and series is different, and the Golden Knights can’t take for granted that their success against the Mammoth will repeat against the Ducks. Anaheim went 3-0-0 against Vegas in the regular season. Each game was 4-3. Two went to overtime.
“Yeah, they have some skill, some speed, some similarities to Utah, but I think they’re a little bit bigger, so that’s maybe a little different challenge for us,” he said. “They’ve got some big skill up front that might pose a bit of a challenge, but they’re very good off the rush with that speed and skill, so that’s maybe a little similarity to Utah.
“We won Games 3 and 4 5-4 in overtime, so you still want to do a better job of limiting goals against. But I thought the last game was a lot better. We didn’t give up a ton off the rush, didn’t give up a ton in zone. I think their goal went off one of our (defensemen’s) stick and slithered through. It was an unlucky bounce for us.
“Yeah, I think we’ve been stressing that going in, but it’s a new series. We’ve got to prep that way too.”