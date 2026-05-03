3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 7 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens will play the 202nd Game 7 in Stanley Cup Playoff history at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday for the right to face the Buffalo Sabres in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

There has been very little to separate these teams through the first six games of this best-of-7 series, Each has scored 14 goals. Each is 2-1 on the road. Each game has been decided by one goal. Four have gone to overtime. Only once has a team held more than a one-goal lead, 2-0 by the Canadiens in Game 4 before the Lightning rallied to win 3-2.

"It's been unreal, to be honest," Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel said. "Both teams had 106 points during the regular season coming into this series. They're a really, really good hockey team over there. We're a really, really good hockey team here, so I don't think we expected anything else than what's been going on here.

"They have incredible players. They have everything over there and we have everything over here, so there's no doubt in my mind that's why the series is going the way we expected it to."

There has been at least one Game 7 in the first round in 22 of the past 24 postseasons (including 2026). There were multiple Game 7s in the opening round each year from 2021 to 2025.