3 Things to Watch: Wild at Avalanche, Game 1 of Western Conference 2nd Round

DENVER -- Quinn Hughes vs. Cale Makar on defense. Nathan MacKinnon vs. Kirill Kaprizov among the forwards. Whether you focus on the individual matchups or team vs. team, it should be quite the machup between the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Second Round, which begins at Ball Arena on Sunday.

The two had their tussles in the regular season, each taking a convincing win off the other (Avalanche 5-1 win on Dec. 21; Wild 5-2 victory on Feb. 26) and two other games going to shootouts.

“I mean, there are definitely aspects of those games and parts of the way we played them,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “We can study that and see what we can do more of and a lot of things that they’re trying to do we can study and see where we can be better defending them and maybe where we have some holes in our game.

“The chess match started in the regular season, and now it carries on to this series. We expect it to be tough and tight-checking, so should be a lot of fun.”

The Wild arrive with plenty of energy from their first-round win against the Dallas Stars, the first time they’ve advanced in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2014-15.

“It’s Christmas morning,” forward Marcus Foligno said. “We’d (usually) be planning a team year-end party now, and I’m getting sick of those. I’ll take Colorado; I’ll even take Team Canada, Team USA in seven games. It’s one of those things, it’s awesome to be here.

“Dallas prepped us really well and we’re playing a really good team again. The attention to detail, the focus has to be there again. Everyone who’s advanced to Round 2 is probably playing at their peak right now. No matter what team you’re going to get, you’re going to get a really, really good hockey team.”

This is the fourth time the Avalanche and Wild have met in the postseason, and the first since 2014, when Minnesota won in seven games.

Here are 3 things to watch in Game 1: