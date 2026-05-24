Canadiens 'confident in what we can do' heading home for Game 3 with East Final even

The tactical changes in the third period are repeatable, more so, in fact, than how the Canadiens won Game 1, when really it was the Hurricanes who were all out of sorts and the visitors simply took advantage of the time and space they were given to win 6-2.

"It was definitely better in the third and we'll look to carry that into the third game," Matheson said.

If only they could have carried it into overtime, maybe then this would be a completely different story, one about Montreal's resiliency and ability to come back and, once again, just like Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round, win a game when they didn't generate many chances.

But that did not happen.

Overtime looked more like the first and second periods. Nikolaj Ehlers ended it with his second goal of the game at 3:29.

"We couldn't get the puck in deep in their zone and they kept transitioning," Suzuki said. "I feel all four lines had the same shift and they were able to score."

That goes back to the obvious and unbiased truth of Game 2, that the Canadiens simply just were not as good as they were in Game 1, and, on the other side of the puck, the Hurricanes were much better than they were in Game 1.

But it's still a 1-1 series, with the Canadiens going home recognizing they were one shot away from it being 2-0 in their favor, knowing they've already made the necessary tactical changes, addressed the issues that led to their limited offense, and don't seem hurt too badly about losing in overtime.

Now, though, they have to figure out how to execute a good game at home.

The Canadiens are 2-4 at Bell Centre in the playoffs and haven't played there since losing 8-3 to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on May 16.

"Can't wait to get back in front of our fans," Suzuki said. "I know they're definitely amped up to see us back. We've got to take care of home ice. It's great to get a split on the road here."