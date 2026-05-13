Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ MTL – 8:02 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line/Goaltender Interference

Result: No Goal Buffalo

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to determine whether Jack Quinn’s shot entered the Montreal net while it was in the webbing of Jakub Dobes’ glove. Video review determined that the puck completely crossed the goal line.

Montreal then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for goaltender interference. Video review determined Buffalo’s Konsta Helenius interfered with Jakub Dobes, impairing his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Jack Quinn’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Latest News

Carbonneau fires up fans with pregame torch at Game 4

Luukkonen starts in goal for Sabres in Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

Hurricanes taking advantage of break leading up to Eastern Conference Final

McAvoy suspended 6 regular-season games for actions in Bruins game

Wild need 'absolute best' to keep season alive in Game 5

Avalanche look to keep playing with 'urgency,' eliminate Wild in Game 5

3 Things to Watch: Ducks at Golden Knights, Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

Eriksson Ek, Brodin won’t travel with Wild for Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

Penguins 'would love' to re-sign Malkin, GM Dubas says

3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Canadiens, Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Manson fined maximum for butt-ending in Game 4 with Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Tippett missed 2nd round for Flyers with internal bleeding issue

Zuccarello still playing for fun with Wild on brink of elimination

NHL EDGE stats behind Marner’s breakout postseason for Golden Knights

Guerin, MacFarland, Verbeek named finalists for GM of the Year Award

Guerin, MacFarland, Verbeek voted finalists for Jim Greory GM of Year Award