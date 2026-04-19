Crosby's history against Flyers could spark Penguins in Game 2

About 300 miles east, in the sprawling metropolis of Philadelphia, Crosby is public enemy No. 1. He has victimized its Philadelphia Flyers since entering the NHL in 2005.

On Monday, the surroundings will be kind to Crosby and the Penguins, the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division, at home in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360) against the Flyers, the No. 3 seed from the Metropolitan.

It’s the perfect backdrop for a rebound from a 3-2 loss in Game 1 before the best-of-7 series heads to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.

“You’ve got to turn the page in any game, win or lose. They’re probably saying the same thing,” Crosby told NHL.com on Sunday. “You try to get the next one and have momentum going there.”

Crosby’s done it before. The Flyers, and their fans, know that. He has 139 points (60 goals, 79 assists) in 93 games against them, including 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 24 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs -- the most postseason points by any player against Philadelphia.

“Regardless of who you play, everyone’s got a game plan,” Crosby said. “You’ve got to go out there and execute it. So, I don't get too caught up in who it is. You just try to worry about what you have to do to be successful and trust that. I think that’s probably the biggest aspect.”

To defenseman Kris Letang, Crosby is an equal opportunist. He’d do the same to any other team. It just so happens the Flyers are often in the way.

“I mean, he’s one of the best players in the world,” Letang said. “Any team you put in front of him, he’s going to try to do everything he can to make his team win. The more adversity, he usually thrives more. That’s why he’s so good.”

Those claims are easy to prove.

In 2008, Crosby had five points (two goals, three assists) in the first three games to go up 3-0 in his first series against Philadelphia, but was called for two of Pittsburgh’s four penalties in a 4-2 Game 4 loss in the Eastern Conference Final. He responded with the primary assist on two of the first three goals in a 6-0 win in Game 5, reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time.

A year later, Crosby took two penalties and was a minus-2 in Game 5 of the quarterfinals, losing 3-0 at home to the Flyers. Then, the Penguins fell behind 3-0 in Game 6 on the road. Crosby went on to score two of their five straight goals in a 5-3 series-clinching win.