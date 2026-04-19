Ristolainen's poise in playoff debut helps Flyers in Game 1 win against Penguins

The Flyers held on for a 3-2 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference First-Round series.

"Obviously a great teammate, great player," Sanheim said. "Deserves to play in the playoffs."

But we don't always get what we deserve, and NHL players aren't exempt from that.

Ristolainen only came close to the postseason once during his first eight seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, missing out on being one of the 12 teams in the East to reach the 2020 playoffs by three points. Three times the Sabres finished last in the conference, four times finishing at least 34 points out of a spot.

He was traded to the Flyers on July 23, 2021, but there wasn't much more team success. They came up four points short in 2023-24; last season they finished 15 points out. And Ristolainen missed the final month of the season because of a ruptured right triceps tendon.

Recovery from that surgery kept him out the first 31 games of this season.

But through it all, the 31-year-old believed there eventually would be some good through all the challenges.

"Obviously it's a team sport, I can't control everything on my own," he said. "Just try to get better and keep working and I believed it will happen one day."

That one day finally came Saturday, and he made it count, playing a Flyers-high 25:00, with one shot on goal, one hit and his first playoff point.

"I've talked to him this year, he's sick and tired," coach Rick Tocchet said. "He wants to be in the playoffs. And you could tell that he wanted to be in a playoff game. And he played that way."