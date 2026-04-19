Sanheim breaks tie in 3rd, Flyers defeat Penguins in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Skinner made 17 saves for the Penguins, who are the the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan.

“(The Flyers) make it hard,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “I think that’s part of their game, they’ve been doing that for a while. ... They can make it difficult. I think we got away from things that worked. Part of that is the intensity, everything is ramped up here in the playoffs.”

Game 2 is here on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

Christian Dvorak appeared to put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 on a power play at 8:19 of the first period, crashing the net and sliding the puck under Skinner. The goal was immediately waved off when it was determined Dvorak made incidental contact with Skinner.

Flyers forward Owen Tippett had a breakaway after taking a stretch pass from Tyson Foerster, but Skinner turned away his snap shot with a pad save at 8:20 of the second period.

“Just stay with the game,” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said, “because you cheat the game, bang, it can go the other way. So, I don’t think we cheated the game tonight. I thought we played a smart game.”

Drysdale did put the Flyers up 1-0 at 9:19 of the second. Trevor Zegras fed a pass from below the goal line to Drysdale in the right circle, where his wrist shot slipped between Skinner's pads through traffic.

“They played a good game,” Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “I think they just played better than us today from start to finish. That’s the way it is sometimes. It’s unfortunate.”