Avalanche hope depth scoring continues to shine in West Final

What did coach Jared Bednar think of that stat?

"I love it. I love it. That's hard to beat," he said. "When you have different guys stepping up every night, you can't key on one guy. There's no sort of coming in to play our time and you're like, 'If we shut down the MacKinnon line, we're going to win.' To me, that's not a recipe for success."

Scan the Avalanche stats, and you'll see that 18 of their 21 players who have participated in the postseason thus far have at least one point.

"Third line, fourth line, everybody's scoring, contributing. And if they're not scoring, they're playing great 5-on-5 where they don't give up on anything," Avalanche forward Martin Necas said. "There's not going to be every game that, you know, the first or second line is going to be winning games. But in the playoffs, those third and four lines, they matter the most."

Game 5 is a perfect example of that for the Avalanche. Kulak scored the winner at 3:52 of overtime and MacKinnon scored to tie it 3-3 at 18:37 of the third period. Who, however, had the two goals to get the Avalanche within reach? Two players on their fourth line.

Left wing Parker Kelly had his second of the postseason at the 11-minute mark of the second period to cut the deficit to 3-1 and center Jack Drury had his second of the playoffs at 16:27 of the third to get the Avalanche within 3-2.

"I think we've talked about it from Day 1 of training camp, the depth is what's going to win you, coming down the stretch here and in the playoffs. Guys are stepping up all over the place," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said.

"Even guys who aren't getting on the scoresheet, you look at 'Nelly' (Brock Nelson), you look at Val (Valeri Nichushkin), you go up and down the lineup. Guys who aren't getting on the scoresheet (are) still contributing with so many important plays all over the ice."

The Avalanche's depth has helped them in many ways. It's helped them with injuries, be it in the regular season or the playoffs. It's helped them with goaltending, as both Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood have won games for them. And it's definitely been critical on offense.

"You're trying to get everyone in the right spots, in the right matchups," Bednar said. "Everyone can excel in the role and that's what we've been getting so far in the playoffs and that's what we're going to continue to need to get in order to keep advancing."