Ducks lose West 2nd Round to Golden Knights; offensive woes among factors

3. Power outage

It took four games for Anaheim to score a power-play in the series, going 0-for-11 with the man advantage through the first three games, two of them losses.

The Ducks scored twice on the power play in a 4-3 win in Game 4 and then another in the 3-2 overtime loss in Game 5, but it was not enough to make a difference in the series.

Anaheim gave up a short-handed goal to Vegas forward Brett Howden in Game 6 to fall behind 2-0, which proved to be a turning point.

After going 8-for-16 (50 percent) with the man advantage in the first-round win against the Oilers, the Ducks were 4-for-22 (18.2 percent) against the Golden Knights. Anaheim finished 12-for-38 (31.6 percent) on the power play in 12 playoff games.

4. Lost the goaltending battle

Dostal, playing in his first postseason, gave up 17 goals to Vegas in the series and had a 3.21 goals-against average and .864 save percentage. The 25-year-old allowed five goals on 21 shots in the 5-1 loss in Game 6.

Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart gave up 12 goals in the series with a 1.99 GAA and .935 save percentage.

Dostal played well in at times, but could not come up with the key save for Anaheim, unlike Hart, who kept Vegas in the game during stretches when it was being dominated territorially.

5. Goals ran dry

Anaheim averaged 3.23 goals per game during the regular season and scored 26 goals (4.33 goals per game) in the six-game win against the Oilers.

But that trend did not continue in the second round; the Golden Knights held the Ducks to 13 goals in the six games (2.17 goals per game). Anaheim scored at least three goals twice in the series and totaled six goals in its four losses.

Defenseman Jackson LaCombe led Anaheim with nine points (one goal, eight assists) in six games against the Oilers, but was held to one assist against Vegas.

In the first round, forwards Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson each had eight points (three goals, five assists) and forward Cutter Gauthier had seven points (four goals, three assists); the three combined for 26 points (10 goals, 13 assists).

In the second round, Gauthier had five assists, Carlsson had three points (one goal, two assists), and Terry had three assists -- a total of 11 points (one goal, 10 assists).