Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback : Golden Knights reach West Final, Canadiens push Sabres to brink

What We Learned

Here are key takeaways from Thursday:

Tuch has not been Tuch

Through the first six games of his Stanley Cup Playoffs, the entirety of the Eastern Conference First Round series against the Boston Bruins, Alex Tuch was a force. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in those six games. But since the start of the second round, it’s been a different story. Tuch has zero points and is minus-8 in five games. He acknowledged that it has been a rough series for him, and that part of the reason the Sabres are down 3-2 in the best-of-7 series against the Montreal Canadiens is his inability to score after he was the team’s third-leading scorer in the regular season with 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 79 games. “Just got to be harder to play against,” said Tuch, who is a pending unrestricted free agent. “I feel like I’ve been easy to play against. That’s not my game. I haven’t been playing to my game. I’ve just got to elevate.” It will be crucial for the Sabres. Because if Tuch can find his game in Game 6, it makes it a much easier task for Buffalo to potentially force a Game 7. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer