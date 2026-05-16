Avalanche, Golden Knights well-matched in Western Conference Final

Lambert sees outstanding series between Colorado, Vegas

Necas Hertl

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By Dan Lambert / Special to NHL.com

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Dan Lambert, former assistant with the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames, discusses the Western Conference Final matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche. 

It’s no surprise to see Colorado in this position. Considering the season they had, their playoff run has been impressive, even if the path to get here wasn’t easy.

Defeating the Minnesota Wild in the second round is never a simple task given how physical they are and the amount of talent on their roster. 

As for Vegas, there were plenty of questions surrounding the team after the coaching change and everything else that unfolded during the season. No one knew exactly how they would respond in the playoffs, but the players have come together exceptionally well. They did an excellent job defeating the Utah Mammoth and then the Anaheim Ducks, which sets up what should be an outstanding series.

Both teams know how to win. They have size, skill, and strong goaltending. Carter Hart appears to be finding his form at the right time, while both Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood came up big for Colorado in the previous round.

If Mark Stone is unable to play, that would be a massive loss for Vegas. He’s a proven winner, one of the leaders of the team, and a player who contributes in every situation. Arguably, he has one of the best sticks in the League and is among the smartest players in hockey. His hockey IQ is second to none.

Without him, Vegas loses an incredibly important piece.

Fortunately for Vegas, Mitch Marner has stepped up in a major way. He currently leads the playoffs in scoring and has been outstanding so far.

Breaking down Mitch Marner's brilliant postseason for Vegas

That success isn’t surprising. Marner is an elite player with tremendous offensive ability, and joining a roster as talented as Vegas likely takes some pressure off him. It’s not a situation where everything depends on him carrying the offense. He’s simply part of a very deep and talented group, and he probably isn’t facing the same difficult matchups he saw with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s clearly taking advantage of that opportunity.

Vegas’ defense will present a major challenge for Colorado. One of Vegas’ greatest strengths is its blue line and the size they have on the back end. More importantly, it’s the structure of the entire team that makes it so difficult to get inside and generate Grade-A scoring chances around the net.

There’s no doubt Colorado will be tested, but at the same time, the Avalanche are one of the League’s best teams at getting to the front of the net and creating offense through tips and second opportunities. Even though they’re often viewed primarily as a speed-and-skill team, they score a significant number of goals from those areas.

That matchup will be a tremendous test for both Colorado’s offense and Vegas’ defense.

Colorado’s start to the season through the Olympic break was remarkable. They came out flying before experiencing a slight lull heading into the break, which may have been influenced by how many players were preparing for Olympic competition.

Even so, this is a team capable of beating opponents in a variety of ways, and we’ve seen that throughout the playoffs.

Their power play also appears to be operating at a higher level now than it did during the regular season, which only adds another layer to their attack.

Off the rush, Colorado may be the most dangerous team in the League. Even on even-man rushes, they consistently find ways to create offense. Their ability to generate chances in transition makes them extremely dangerous.

They also receive contributions from their defense corps offensively, making them a difficult matchup for Vegas. That said, playoff hockey is heavily influenced by physicality, and that will certainly play a role in this series. Vegas brings plenty of size and toughness on the back end, but Colorado also has players capable of matching that physical style.

The additions of Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Roy have also strengthened Colorado’s depth down the middle, an area that was occasionally a concern during the regular season.

If Colorado can stay healthy, it will be an extremely difficult team for Vegas to eliminate.

From a coaching standpoint, both teams are led by coaches who know how to win.

John Tortorella hasn’t been behind the Vegas bench for very long, so there’s naturally a sense of new energy and excitement surrounding both him and the players.

At the same time, Jared Bednar and much of his staff have been together for years. They know their players, understand the identity of the team, and have a clear understanding of how they need to play to succeed.

If you listen to Bednar speak, he communicates exceptionally well. His players know exactly what to expect from him, and he knows what to expect from his team.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to say either side has a coaching advantage. 

What’s clear is that both teams will be extremely well prepared, and if there’s a tactical weakness to exploit, both coaching staffs will work to find it.

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