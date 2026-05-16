Avalanche, Golden Knights well-matched in Western Conference Final

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Dan Lambert, former assistant with the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames, discusses the Western Conference Final matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche.
It’s no surprise to see Colorado in this position. Considering the season they had, their playoff run has been impressive, even if the path to get here wasn’t easy.
Defeating the Minnesota Wild in the second round is never a simple task given how physical they are and the amount of talent on their roster.
As for Vegas, there were plenty of questions surrounding the team after the coaching change and everything else that unfolded during the season. No one knew exactly how they would respond in the playoffs, but the players have come together exceptionally well. They did an excellent job defeating the Utah Mammoth and then the Anaheim Ducks, which sets up what should be an outstanding series.
Both teams know how to win. They have size, skill, and strong goaltending. Carter Hart appears to be finding his form at the right time, while both Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood came up big for Colorado in the previous round.
If Mark Stone is unable to play, that would be a massive loss for Vegas. He’s a proven winner, one of the leaders of the team, and a player who contributes in every situation. Arguably, he has one of the best sticks in the League and is among the smartest players in hockey. His hockey IQ is second to none.
Without him, Vegas loses an incredibly important piece.
Fortunately for Vegas, Mitch Marner has stepped up in a major way. He currently leads the playoffs in scoring and has been outstanding so far.