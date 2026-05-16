3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Canadiens, Game 6 of Eastern 2nd Round

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens can reach the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for just the second time in more than a decade with a victory against the Buffalo Sabres at Bell Centre on Saturday.

The Canadiens will be looking to advance to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Montreal last made it this far in the 2021 postseason when they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the Stanley Cup semifinals. Because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the playoff system was changed and fan capacity for games at Bell Centre were limited.

The previous time the Canadiens reached the Eastern Conference Final with full houses for home games was in 2014 when they faced the New York Rangers, a series New York won in six games.

Now Montreal has a chance to return there in this, their first Saturday night home game of the 2026 playoffs, in a building that will be raucous, to say the least.

“I think we just can’t get too high when good things are happening,” defenseman Lane Hutson said. “You kind of have to flush it out and use that energy and excitement, but remain level-headed.

“You can’t have that high and low thing. You’ve just got to play.”

Hutson has a point; despite the incredible atmosphere the Canadiens have enjoyed this spring, they are just 2-3 on home ice in these playoffs.

Montreal has been in this position before; it was up 3-2 in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a Game 6 at home and ended up losing 1-0 in overtime despite playing what coach Martin St. Louis said may have been “our best game of the series.”

Conversely, the Sabres, who will try to extend the series to a Game 7 in Buffalo on Monday, have been road warriors in the postseason, losing only once thus far away from KeyBank Center.

“We just need to play our game,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’ve played better on the road than we have at home. We’re 4-1 on the road. A lot of confidence in our group.”