Canadiens icon Robinson hoists torch, delights Bell Centre prior to Game 6

MONTREAL -- Larry Robinson had not once in his life handled the Montreal Canadiens’ symbolic torch.

On Saturday night, a Bell Centre crowd roaring before Game 6 of his former team’s Eastern Conference Second Round series against the Buffalo Sabres, the Hall of Fame defenseman held the flame aloft and set the arena aglow.

“I’ve never even touched it,” Robinson said of the torch, speaking a few hours before the pregame ceremony. “I missed the March 1996 ceremony when the Canadiens moved from the Montreal Forum to the Molson (now Bell) Centre, coaching (the Los Angeles Kings) the same night.

“I kicked myself afterward. I could have had my assistants handle the team but that’s not me.”

Adding insult to injury: The Kings lost 5-2 to the visiting Edmonton Oilers.