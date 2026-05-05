Hurricanes have blueprint for success in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.

In this edition, Craig Johnson, a former assistant with the Anaheim Ducks and Ontario of the American Hockey League, and development coach with the Los Angeles Kings, writes about the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Carolina Hurricanes have had so much success, advancing at least one round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs every year under Rod Brind'Amour since 2019. It's because they have a blueprint for how they want to play and they do not deviate from it.

The Hurricanes are very aggressive. You know when you play them that you're going to have to work for every bit of space. It becomes a space game, and you can't be lazy or cheat the game against the Hurricanes. They do such a good job with that, and it goes back to their blueprint.

They play in your face. They take away your time and space. They have some of the best sticks in the League. They defend with their feet. They've got depth. They're going to come at you in waves.

When they're on, you can still win the game, but you have to do the things that they do better than them.

So, watching Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Monday, I noticed a few things that could help the Philadelphia Flyers come back in the best-of-7 series despite being down 2-0 heading into Game 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Flyers skated better in Game 2 than they did in Game 1, when they lost 3-0. They played with more desperation, were quicker off the walls and brought pucks to the net at a better rate than in Game 1.

Look at the goal Sean Couturier scored to make it 2-0 Philadelphia in the first period.

Carl Grundstrom wins a battle, skates behind the net, three Hurricanes players go to him behind the net, and he centers it out front to Couturier for a goal.