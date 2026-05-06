Malinski's demeanor on display for Avalanche ahead of Game 3 against Wild

"He's always paying attention to it, focused on the right things, and then trying to improve his game and take another step offensively. I think that confidence has been growing for quite some time, and it's gotten better over the course of this year as well. We've always kind of known that he has that in him, and he's shown flashes of being a top contributor on the offensive side of things. He's realized it and knows that he can make an impact in more than just the defending side of the game. And he's been doing it more consistently now, recently as well."

Malinski's rise through the ranks meant the Avalanche could part with another defenseman to get a veteran presence at the position. They did that by acquiring Brett Kulak, 32, in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 24 for 27-year-old defenseman Samuel Girard and a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Malinski and Kulak have been defense partners since.

"I really like playing with him," Kulak said. "He's really good with the puck. He's really a very good two-way defenseman. He's got a lot of special skills offensively, but he's also really good defensively and plays smart. He's good positionally and breaks the puck out well. So, I didn't know much about him coming in before I got to the team, but just time I've spent with him, I've really enjoyed playing with him.

"I think a big thing is the poise he has, because I don't think he's super experienced, but yeah, he plays with a ton of poise and makes plays under pressure, which is a pretty special quality."

It could be tough for an up-and-coming defenseman to find his place in a group with a top pair of Makar and Devon Toews, Ironman veteran Brent Burns and Kulak, who went to the Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers the previous two seasons.

But Malinski has found his niche, and he's thriving.

"I mean, it's meant a ton," Malinski said. "Coming into the year I had high expectations for myself and just wanted to make sure I was sticking with the process no matter what and trying to get better every day. It's been, probably, a success in my eyes."

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed to this report