Malinski's demeanor on display for Avalanche ahead of Game 3 against Wild

He's helped the Avalanche take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, which shifts to Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, for Game 3 on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS, CBC).
A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, located about 20 miles south of downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul, Malinski has taken big strides this season. He had 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) in 82 games but, more impressively, his plus-43 was an NHL career high and first in the League at his position. Teammate Josh Manson was next at plus-42.
That was just part of the improvement Malinski, who went undrafted, showed from his rookie season of 2024-25, when he had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and was plus-8 in 76 games.
"That doesn't happen by mistake," said Mike Schafer, Malinski's coach at Cornell University from 2019-23. "You have to be able to contribute offense, but you also can't get scored on. I think that's probably his biggest accomplishment this year. To post that kind of plus/minus was incredible.
"It's confidence. That step is feeling like you're being part of it, you belong in the League. You can contribute, you can have a little more confidence to hold the puck a little bit longer, not worry about your mistakes. It's a tough transition to play in the NHL and all those things considered, I think Sam is playing unbelievable. He's always had that skill set, but he has great belief in himself, and I think you need that in order to become a regular in the NHL."
Malinski has three points (one goal, two assists) in six postseason games, is plus-8 and averaging 20:10 of ice time. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he's improved each game, including "the ability to check the right way on the defensive side of things and be dialed in and improve that aspect of his game. I feel like the confidence is there with that part of it.