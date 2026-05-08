3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Sabres, Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

Here are three things to watch in Game 2:

1. Let it flow

Game 1 was played in a style neither team was used to, but can be comfortable playing; it was the wide-open, attacking style each prefers, but were not able to lean into much during the first round because of the defending tendencies of the opposition.

“We knew what they (the Sabres) were capable of going into the series, but I think it's a bit of a different game compared to Tampa (Bay),” Newhook said. “Sometimes you get a feel for the series in the first game, and we know what we need to do better.

Buffalo wants to play off the rush and send players in waves, allowing its defensemen to join the attack freely.

Montreal plays a similar style, which made for some loosey-goosey defending.

The key, Sabres forward Alex Tuch said, is to balance offensive aggression with defensive responsibility.

“You have to stay on your toes and defend well,” Tuch said. “They have a lot of weapons in that room. A lot of good goal scorers and playmakers. You have to make sure you are playing hard against them and defending well.”

2. Paging big scorers

Among the six goals scored in the series opener, only one -- a power-play tally from captain Nick Suzuki in the first period -- came from a first-line forward from either team.

For Montreal, Suzuki had the goal and seven shot opportunities, three on goal, and was a minus-1. Cole Caufield had no points and two shots on goal; he has one goal in eight games this postseason and a minus-5 rating after scoring 51 goals during the regular season. Juraj Slafkovsky had an assist and was minus-1 with four shots on net in seven opportunities.

"We had a lot more (space) last (game),” Caufield said. “Felt like we generated a lot more in the O-zone, some longer shifts there, and definitely something that we could build off going forward."

It wasn’t much better for Buffalo’s top three.

Tage Thompson was minus-1 and did not have a shot on goal, Tuch was minus-1 with one shot on goal and six shot opportunities and Peyton Krebs was minus-1 with no shots on goal.

When the lines were matched during the game, they played to a standstill. That’s not enough, Tuch said.

“I think our line was just OK,” he said. "I think defensively we were pretty good, we only gave up one or two chances. Offensively we could have created a little bit more. I thought we were good in our D-zone, keeping them to the outside. I also didn’t think we gave up too many rush opportunities.

“We are just going to be hard to play against and try to generate some more offense.”