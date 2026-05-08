The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Friday, May 8:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Hurricanes top Flyers in Game 3, stay unbeaten
Sabres look to extend lead on Canadiens
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
The scores
Eastern Conference First Round
Hurricanes 4, Flyers 1 -- CAR leads series 3-0
Games on Friday
Eastern Conference Second Round
Canadiens at Sabres (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), Game 2 (BUF leads series 1-0)
Western Conference Second Round
Golden Knights at Ducks (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS), Game 2 (Series tied 1-1)
What We Learned
Here are key takeaways from Thursday:
Hurricanes can win without Stankoven’s line scoring
The line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake carried the Carolina Hurricanes through their 6-0 start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including producing the winning goal in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Philadelphia Flyers. When the Flyers kept Hall, Stankoven and Blake off the score sheet in Game 3 of the best-of-7 series on Thursday, however, the rest of the Hurricanes stepped up and chipped in. Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist, Jalen Chatfield and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere and Jordan Martinook each had two assists to help Carolina generate its biggest goal output (without empty-net goals) of this postseason. That was a good sign for what might be ahead for the Hurricanes, who are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season and the third time in four seasons. They will need that kind of scoring depth to finish off this series and get beyond the conference final for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer.
In Case You Missed It
Here is a look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:
FLYERS vs. HURRICANES
Staal 'does everything' in Game 3 win to put Hurricanes on verge of Eastern Final
Flyers’ power outage continues in Game 3 loss to Hurricanes
CANADIENS vs. SABRES
Dahlin rewarded with Norris nomination in trying season for Sabres veteran
Caufield aims to regain scoring touch for Canadiens ahead of Game 2
DUCKS vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Ducks maturing fast entering Game 3 against Golden Knights in West 2nd Round
Sennecke providing Ducks spark, swagger during playoff run
Ducks fans revel in ‘exciting’ Game 2 win at watch party
WILD vs. AVALANCHE
Kulak settled in, solidifying defense with Avalanche
Rest, regrouping could help Wild against Avalanche in Game 3, Boucher says