Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Hurricanes top Flyers in Game 3, stay unbeaten

What We Learned

Here are key takeaways from Thursday:

Hurricanes can win without Stankoven’s line scoring

The line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake carried the Carolina Hurricanes through their 6-0 start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including producing the winning goal in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Philadelphia Flyers. When the Flyers kept Hall, Stankoven and Blake off the score sheet in Game 3 of the best-of-7 series on Thursday, however, the rest of the Hurricanes stepped up and chipped in. Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist, Jalen Chatfield and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere and Jordan Martinook each had two assists to help Carolina generate its biggest goal output (without empty-net goals) of this postseason. That was a good sign for what might be ahead for the Hurricanes, who are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season and the third time in four seasons. They will need that kind of scoring depth to finish off this series and get beyond the conference final for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer.