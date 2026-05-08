Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Hurricanes top Flyers in Game 3, stay unbeaten

Sabres look to extend lead on Canadiens 

Carolina Hurricanes playoff playback May 8th

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Friday, May 8:

The scores

Eastern Conference First Round 

Hurricanes 4, Flyers 1 -- CAR leads series 3-0

Games on Friday  

Eastern Conference Second Round

Canadiens at Sabres (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), Game 2 (BUF leads series 1-0)

Western Conference Second Round 

Golden Knights at Ducks (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS), Game 2 (Series tied 1-1)

What We Learned

Here are key takeaways from Thursday:

Hurricanes can win without Stankoven’s line scoring

The line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake carried the Carolina Hurricanes through their 6-0 start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including producing the winning goal in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Philadelphia Flyers. When the Flyers kept Hall, Stankoven and Blake off the score sheet in Game 3 of the best-of-7 series on Thursday, however, the rest of the Hurricanes stepped up and chipped in. Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist, Jalen Chatfield and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere and Jordan Martinook each had two assists to help Carolina generate its biggest goal output (without empty-net goals) of this postseason. That was a good sign for what might be ahead for the Hurricanes, who are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season and the third time in four seasons. They will need that kind of scoring depth to finish off this series and get beyond the conference final for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer.

CAR@PHI, Gm 3: Ehlers fires home wrister for breakaway goal

In Case You Missed It

Here is a look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:

FLYERS vs. HURRICANES

Staal 'does everything' in Game 3 win to put Hurricanes on verge of Eastern Final

Flyers’ power outage continues in Game 3 loss to Hurricanes

CANADIENS vs. SABRES

Dahlin rewarded with Norris nomination in trying season for Sabres veteran

Caufield aims to regain scoring touch for Canadiens ahead of Game 2

DUCKS vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Ducks maturing fast entering Game 3 against Golden Knights in West 2nd Round

Sennecke providing Ducks spark, swagger during playoff run

Ducks fans revel in ‘exciting’ Game 2 win at watch party

WILD vs. AVALANCHE

Kulak settled in, solidifying defense with Avalanche

Rest, regrouping could help Wild against Avalanche in Game 3, Boucher says

Wild hope Faber's 2-way play sparks team against Avalanche

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