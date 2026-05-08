Ducks maturing fast entering Game 3 against Golden Knights in West 2nd Round

As it turns out, it’s pretty good.

Despite the Ducks’ inexperience -- there are 15 players on the playoff roster who had no postseason experience prior to this season, with defenseman Olen Zellweger the only member of that group yet to debut -- Anaheim can take control of the series with the next two games at home.

The mistakes the Ducks made in upsetting the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the first round have been limited so far against the Golden Knights.

Anaheim outshot Vegas 34-22 in a 3-1 loss in Game 1 on Monday.

“That’s what I’ve been most proud of I think, just how mature our team has been in some of our games,” forward Troy Terry said. “The things that maybe plagued us during the regular season, I just think we’re ratcheting down on a lot of things and playing complete games.”

Quenneville has been stressing defense to his young group all season, but at times it was tough to keep the team from playing run-and-gun.

It was last shot wins for the Ducks at times, and the playoffs started out that way for them against the Oilers with a couple of back-and-forth thrillers.

Yet, Anaheim seemingly has come to the understanding that defense usually prevails in the playoffs. The Ducks limited the Golden Knights to 22 shots in Game 2, including just three in the first period.

“I think there is progress,” Quenneville said. “I think the speed in our game has been noticeable. I think we felt after Game 1, bringing in a couple of fresh troops (forwards Ross Johnston and Jansen Harkins) could add to that mix and we’re going to need more guys in the series to have success.”