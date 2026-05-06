Cates to miss rest of Eastern 2nd Round for Flyers with lower-body injury

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Noah Cates will miss the remainder of the Eastern Conference Second Round for the Philadelphia Flyers because of a lower-body injury.

The center sustained the injury during the Flyers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Monday. He played 20:53, including 3:23 during overtime.

"He's a big part of our team," Flyers forward Sean Couturier said Wednesday. "I think you can rely on him to really not make any mistakes. He's just going to play the right way, be on the right side of the puck. ... He's just a really reliable player for us."

Philadelphia trails 2-0 in the best-of-7 series and hosts Game 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Cates' absence impacts all part of the Flyers' game. He has four points (one goal, three assists) and is averaging 16:20 of ice time in eight games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He's the only Philadelphia forward to play more than 2:00 per game on the power play (2:53) and penalty kill (2:19).

"He's Mr. Consistency," coach Rick Tocchet said. "He does a lot of things for us. But it's no different than other teams. Next man up.

"You'll see (Denver) Barkey getting more time at center; thought he did a nice job (in Game 2). Trevor (Zegras) is going to have to go back to center again. We'll try to get him going. And obviously 'Coots' (Couturier) is playing really well, and you got 'Devo' (Christian Dvorak). We're good there. We'll be OK."

Tocchet said Dvorak, who did not practice Wednesday, likely will play in Game 3.