Flyers’ power outage continues in Game 3 loss to Hurricanes

During that time, the Flyers alternated between having one and two extra skaters on the ice. But their man-advantage provided no advantage, and that could go a long way toward their season coming to an end.

The Flyers had three shots on goal during their extended power-play time, went scoreless on five power plays in total, and allowed a short-handed goal that held up as the game-winner in a 4-1 loss in Game 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

They also allowed two power-play goals and now trail the best-of-7 series 3-0 with Game 4 here Saturday (6 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"You can win games with the power play, and you can lose them with the penalty kill," Flyers captain Sean Couturier said. "And tonight, that's kind of what happened."

The power play has been a season-long struggle. They were last in the NHL during the regular season (15.7 percent), and that's carried into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Flyers entered Thursday 1-for-11 (9.1 percent) in the first two games of the series against the Hurricanes and 3-for-28 (10.7 percent) during the postseason.

But in Game 3 their issues were laid bare, starting with Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall getting called for boarding Travis Sanheim at 15:48 of the second period.

Couturier won the ensuing face-off back to Jamie Drysdale at the left point, but Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook lunged toward Drysdale and knocked the puck off his stick. That let Jordan Staal skate out on a 2-on-1 that Jalen Chatfield finished to put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 at 15:59.

"I just made a bad play, and there's honestly not much more to it," Drysdale said. "It was a puck that came out. I felt like I could get to it, and I saw that they had guys coming out and I tried to make the play to split it. Kind of one of those what-ifs. If it got through it was great, but time and place. I've just got to put that puck back in."