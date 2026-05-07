Kulak settled in, solidifying defense with Avalanche

Kulak has 27 points (three goals, 24 assists) in 104 playoff games. That includes three assists with the Avalanche in six postseason games. He’s formed a strong second-defense pair with Sam Malinski, who’s in his second full season with the Avalanche.
“I mean, for me to be able to play with him, because he has that defensive mindset, it allows me to jump up all the time and create more offense and have the trust he’s going to have my back and be back there to take the rush if I make a mistake or whatever,” Malinski said. “I know where he’s going to be almost all the time and that makes it easy.”
Kulak’s acquisition is similar to when Colorado traded for defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks on March 14, 2022, as far as adding a specific skill set on the blue line.
“When we got Josh, we were filling a need, size and strength, defending ability, physicality, his ability to break the puck out. We felt he had some good offensive years, and he could continue those years with us and contribute on the offensive side as well,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “This year, it’s kind of a swap of different types of defensemen for us (Kulak acquired for Sam Girard), but we really liked what we saw from ‘Kuly’ playing with Edmonton, his skating ability, his shut-down ability, not just in the regular season but being able to help Edmonton get to the Final a couple of years.
“I think he’s exceeded expectations for me. When you watch him up close and personal, this guy’s very hard to beat in all situations. He’s stuck to you like Velcro all the time and gives you no time and space. He’s a big, strong guy who skates real well. He’s super intelligent, too. He’s kind of got a lot of the ‘Tazer’ (Devon Toews) traits for me.”
Kulak has played a lot of hockey the past two-plus seasons but he’s feeling good. He’s got another chance at the Cup, and after some unexpected moves this season, he’s definitely good with where he is.
“It was a crazy year, didn’t expect it to go the way it’s gone (but) to be where we are now with the team I’m on, the position we’re in and how much fun we’re having is pretty special,” he said. “Yeah, it's all worked out in my favor, and I feel pretty lucky for the way the year has gone so far.”
NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed to this report.