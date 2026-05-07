Kulak settled in, solidifying defense with Avalanche

The excitement is understandable. Even if Kulak had remained with the Oilers or Penguins, he would’ve gone to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. Those two, however, were eliminated in the first round. The Avalanche are still going and have a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Second Round against the Minnesota Wild heading into Game 3 at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS, CBC).

It’s not every day that a player can say they played with superstar forwards Connor McDavid in Edmonton, Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh and now Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado in one season, but Kulak can.

“Yeah, it's pretty fortunate that way. Not everyone gets to do that, to play with one of those guys in their career, and for me to do it all in the same season, it's pretty cool,” Kulak said. “So yeah, I've learned a lot from all these guys and they just kind of make you better the more time you can spend around them.”

Now the 32-year-old is focused on winning the Stanley Cup that eluded him and the Oilers in two straight Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2024 and 2025. Kulak said there are differences between the two teams.

“Both teams were veteran groups, guys with a lot of experience. But just the style of play, the team and the way the team finds ways to win is a lot different,” he said. “Edmonton, you’re pretty focused on the big guys there (McDavid and Leon Draisaitl) and they drive so much of the offense.

“Here, every night, we’ve gotten contributions up and down the lineup. Just how this team prides itself on defense first. Since I got here in the regular season, something that stood out to me is the offense is great and everyone has fun doing that, but this team has a lot of fun when they’re defending and we’re letting in no goals or one or two against per night is where we’re enjoying our game. I think that’s a difference, too.”