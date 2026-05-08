3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 3 of Western 2nd Round

ANAHEIM -- The Anaheim Ducks are looking to make the most of home-ice advantage and take the series lead against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Friday.

Anaheim wrestled home-ice advantage away from Vegas with a 3-1 win at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. The Ducks are 3-0 at home so far in the playoffs and were 24-13-4 here in the regular season.

"We feel confident," Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke said. "The (first round), we were all fresh and new and now we kind of know what to expect a little bit here, so it's a similar feeling."

The Ducks won both home games after splitting the first two games of the first round against the Edmonton Oilers. Anaheim went on to win the series in six games.

Vegas presents a similar challenge with a playoff veteran team. The Ducks are aware things can change in a hurry in the postseason, and are expecting a big push from the Golden Knights.

"That's just the playoffs, even in the first series, there were plenty of games where we thought we were in a good spot and things can change quickly," Ducks forward Alex Killorn said. "I think most of the guys know that. It's the same attitude and we're going to play the same way we did in the first two games and not worry too much about those things."

Vegas has been in this position before and say they feel they were able to get a split at home despite having yet to play its best hockey.

"We're 1-1 and this time of year, most of the series are usually 1-1 because all the teams are usually pretty evenly matched," Vegas captain Mark Stone said. "Our is no different, so we're coming in to win one game, that's got to be our mindset tonight, play our best game try to get a win and get things back on track."

Teams that take a 2-1 lead in a best-of-7 series have an all-time series record of 248-126 (66.3 percent), including 3-2 in the 2026 playoffs.