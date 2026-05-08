Flyers believe experience can help them climb out of 3-0 hole against Hurricanes

Their play at 5-on-5 remains an area of confidence as the Flyers feel they've been able to find holes in the Hurricanes forecheck which has allowed them to create offensive opportunities.

Finishing them has been a problem. In the first period of Game 3, Travis Konecny had a breakaway 59 seconds into the game that went off the pads of goalie Frederik Andersen and then off the post. Porter Martone hit the post on a chance from the right hash mark at 4:35.

Philadelphia has three goals in three games, missing the net on 25 shot attempts.

"I think we had a ton of ton of good looks (in Game 3), especially in the first period," forward Trevor Zegras said. "I think when you score one goal, obviously it's going to be tough to win games. But we've shown a ton of fight all season. We've got a lot of belief and confidence in the room."

The Flyers also understand where the Hurricanes are sitting because they were in the same spot in the first round. After winning the first three against the Penguins, they had to learn how to handle the pressure of Pittsburgh winning the next two games to force a Game 6.

So, they understand how quickly doubt can seep into a dressing room.

"We know what it's like to be up 3-0, and that feeling when a team wins one game and then wins another game, and kind of how the locker room tightens up," Zegras said. "When you're up 3-0, you feel, almost in a sense, like the series should be over. You just want it to be done.

"I think if we can go out and get one tomorrow, they'll tighten up a little bit."

To start putting that squeeze on, the focus has to be small.

"Win the first five minutes and go from there," goalie Dan Vladar said. "Win the first period, win the second and win the third, and then we can focus on the next game."

Forcing another game when the odds are stacked against them has become a familiar feeling for the Flyers. They've gotten off the mat before, and there's belief they can do it again.

"I bet not a lot of people, maybe not a lot of people in this room, would have pegged us to be in the second round of the NHL playoffs," Zegras said. "We have life, we have opportunity. It's 3-0, but we're still here. We're still playing. We've got a big game tomorrow, so we go out and play well and win a game, it's a different ball game."