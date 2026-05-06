Wild hope Faber's 2-way play spark team against Avalanche

He has no points in two games against the Avalanche, but he's second on the Wild, first among their defensemen, with seven shots on goal in the series, giving him 24 in the playoffs, second among all NHL defensemen behind Darren Raddysh of the Tampa Bay Lightning (28).

Faber also had 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and 173 shots on goal in 80 regular-season games, the most productive and efficient of his three full NHL seasons, building on his first two, when he combined for 76 points (18 goals, 58 assists) in 160 games.

"He's always had the skillset; I think sometimes it comes with opportunity," Hynes said. "At the National Team (Development) Program, there were probably some guys at that age that were more seasoned in that power-play position, and even Brock's mindset."

Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators was one of them.

"Then you go to (the University of) Minnesota and they always have good power-play defensemen," Hynes said.

Like Jackson LaCombe of the Anaheim Ducks. He was at the University of Minnesota the entire time Faber was there.

"He didn't have those opportunities," Hynes continued. "Now, he's grown his game. When we got him, he was raw. He was a physical specimen. He can skate, he defends hard and he's got high character and high compete. I think it's him making an effort to grow his game and us guiding him along in that direction."

Faber, who was on the Wild's first power-play unit the past two games, said he's had to train himself to know that with his mobility and puck skills that it's OK for him to take risks offensively.

He said he never did that in college.

"I would sit back and just try to not get scored on every single game, and I would not do much offensively at all because just because I hated getting scored on," Faber said. "At this level, I felt like my first year, if I made a mistake I just felt like every time it ended up in the back of the net and that's something that some defenseman will be like, 'Oh, whatever, I'll just go make a play next shift.' For me, I hate that I directly impacted our team negatively by giving up a goal.

"I learn more and more, get more confident, and I try to be as solid as I can be on both sides. I think that just comes with confidence and understanding that if you do make a mistake, you're going to make up for it."

He's learning that from Hughes, who has been Faber's defense partner since the Wild acquired him from the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12.

Hughes has helped to fuel Faber's offensive confidence.