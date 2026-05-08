Staal 'does everything' in Game 3 win to put Hurricanes on verge of Eastern Final

In between and after, he helped killed of all five Flyers power plays, including a 5-on-3 for 1:15 late in the second period, went 10-9 on face-offs, and delivered three of Carolina’s 31 hits.

“I feel like he’s just getting better with the older he gets, which is fun to see and prepares better than anybody, wants it more than anyone,” linemate Jordan Martinook said. "Obviously, a huge game tonight by him. He sets the tone for our team and he did that tonight, for sure.”

Staal, who is in his 20th NHL season, including the 14 with the Hurricanes, predictably deflected the credit to his teammates. But as Carolina’s captain the past seven seasons, he’s becoming its guiding light as it tries to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006.

“It's just the game that we've built as a whole,” Staal said. “I’m obviously a part of it, but it's being physical, it's making it hard on them and playing their end and doing that over and over and over again until they break.”

Carolina survived Philadelphia’s strong start, thanks to goalie Frederik Andersen, who finished with 18 saves, and shots from Travis Konecny and Porter Martone that went off posts. Then, the Hurricanes power play, which was 1-for-10 in the first two games of the series, got its first opportunity of the night on Sean Couturier’s tripping penalty at 16:35 of the first.

Staal usually takes the face-off to begin a power play and comes off the ice after the puck is cleared from the offensive zone. The Flyers were never able to clear the puck, though, so Staal was still on the ice to score 52 seconds after the man-advantage began.

Andrei Svechnikov’s initial shot from the right circle was deflected wide by Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, but the puck caromed off the end boards out to Staal at the right side of the net. He swatted it in off goalie Dan Vladar for his first goal of this postseason.