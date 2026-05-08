Manson could return for Avalanche in Game 3 against Wild

Defenseman has missed 3 games with upper-body injury

Mason_COL_skating

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By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

DENVER -- Josh Manson will travel and the defenseman could return for the Colorado Avalanche when they play the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday (9 p.m., ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Manson has missed the past three games after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of the first round. Asked where he was in his recovery and if he could play against Minnesota, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said, "We feel good about it. That's why Jack (Ahcan, a prospect defenseman) is not here."

Manson skated with forward Joel Kiviranta prior to the Avalanche's practice on Thursday but left before practice began. Kiviranta remained to participate in the full practice.

Manson had 31 points (five goals 26 assists) in 79 games in the regular season and has two assists in three postseason games. He was averaging almost 16 minutes of ice time per game before sustaining his injury in Game 3, when he played 4:57.

The 34-year-old has 201 points (44 goals, 157 assists) in 705 career games for the Anaheim Ducks and Avalanche. He also has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in career 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022. 

Defenseman Nick Blankenburg has played for Manson the past three games. Blankenberg had three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 regular-season games and has one goal in three playoff games.

Bednar talked about the differences between the two prior to the second round.

"(Blankenburg) has to stay within himself," Bednar said. "It's going to be a challenge for him because the thing we'll miss with 'Mans' is the size (6-foot-3, 218 pounds), the strength, the physicality against their bottom six which is obviously huge. That's a challenge he's going to have to just defend smartly, that's using your legs, using your stick. He still has that grit and physical edge to his game, but he has to be careful against bigger bodies."

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