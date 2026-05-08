Manson could return for Avalanche in Game 3 against Wild

Manson skated with forward Joel Kiviranta prior to the Avalanche's practice on Thursday but left before practice began. Kiviranta remained to participate in the full practice.

Manson had 31 points (five goals 26 assists) in 79 games in the regular season and has two assists in three postseason games. He was averaging almost 16 minutes of ice time per game before sustaining his injury in Game 3, when he played 4:57.

The 34-year-old has 201 points (44 goals, 157 assists) in 705 career games for the Anaheim Ducks and Avalanche. He also has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in career 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Defenseman Nick Blankenburg has played for Manson the past three games. Blankenberg had three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 regular-season games and has one goal in three playoff games.

Bednar talked about the differences between the two prior to the second round.

"(Blankenburg) has to stay within himself," Bednar said. "It's going to be a challenge for him because the thing we'll miss with 'Mans' is the size (6-foot-3, 218 pounds), the strength, the physicality against their bottom six which is obviously huge. That's a challenge he's going to have to just defend smartly, that's using your legs, using your stick. He still has that grit and physical edge to his game, but he has to be careful against bigger bodies."