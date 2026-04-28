Slafkovsky to play for Canadiens in Game 5 after hit from Crozier

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Juraj Slafkovsky did not practice with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday but will be in the lineup for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TheSpot, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The forward was on the receiving end of an open-ice hit by Lightning defenseman Max Crozier in the second period of a 3-2 loss in Game 4 at Bell Centre on Sunday. Slafkovsky went to the dressing room and returned for the third period, but Tampa Bay managed to tie the best-of-7 series 2-2.

“It was a fast play,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said Tuesday. “I saw it coming from where I was and I was trying to give him a heads-up, (but) it just was loud in there. He said he saw him coming at the last minute so he could probably brace a little bit. but plays like that happen, and ‘Slaf’s’ a tough guy. So, I think he’ll want to go out and make an impact tomorrow.”

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Slafkovsky has three goals in the series. He ranked second for Montreal during the regular season with 30 goals, and fourth in points (73) in 82 games.

The hit by Crozier has been viewed by many observers as a potential series-chenger, but Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is challenging his players to put their own stamp on the outcome.

“If you let that moment define the series, you’re putting yourself in a bad spot,” St. Louis said. “Don’t let moments like that define it. Rewrite it.”