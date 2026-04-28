Slafkovsky to play for Canadiens in Game 5 after hit from Crozier

Forward doesn’t practice but will be in lineup against Lightning on Wednesday

Juraj Slafkovsky for Game 5 status update April 28 26

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Juraj Slafkovsky did not practice with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday but will be in the lineup for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TheSpot, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The forward was on the receiving end of an open-ice hit by Lightning defenseman Max Crozier in the second period of a 3-2 loss in Game 4 at Bell Centre on Sunday. Slafkovsky went to the dressing room and returned for the third period, but Tampa Bay managed to tie the best-of-7 series 2-2.

“It was a fast play,” Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said Tuesday. “I saw it coming from where I was and I was trying to give him a heads-up, (but) it just was loud in there. He said he saw him coming at the last minute so he could probably brace a little bit. but plays like that happen, and ‘Slaf’s’ a tough guy. So, I think he’ll want to go out and make an impact tomorrow.”

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Slafkovsky has three goals in the series. He ranked second for Montreal during the regular season with 30 goals, and fourth in points (73) in 82 games.

The hit by Crozier has been viewed by many observers as a potential series-chenger, but Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is challenging his players to put their own stamp on the outcome.

“If you let that moment define the series, you’re putting yourself in a bad spot,” St. Louis said. “Don’t let moments like that define it. Rewrite it.”

TBL@MTL, Gm 4: Crozier attempts to get Lightning back in game with body check on Slafkovský

Overtime was required for each of the first three games in the series before Brandon Hagel scored twice in the third period in Game 4 to help the Lightning win in regulation, the go-ahead goal coming with 4:53 left.

“This series has been quite the emotional roller coaster,” Montreal forward Jake Evans said. “There are a lot more penalties than either team wants or expected -- that can sometimes ruin the flow of things -- but there is a balance that we need to find. And then there’s a higher level of execution that we could probably get to, but everyone has the right intentions right now.”

Noah Dobson, who has yet to play in this series because of an upper-body injury, was on the ice before practice. The defenseman was scheduled to travel with the Canadiens to Tampa but is not expected to play Wednesday.

Dobson was injured blocking a shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 11. He had 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 80 regular-season games while averaging 22:29 of ice time.

“It’s good to see him back. He’s feeling better,” Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson said. “When you see a player working to come back from an injury, it’s always encouraging. We’re happy to have him back. We hope he’ll be back playing soon.”

LNH.com senior writer Jean-Francois Chaumont contributed to this report

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