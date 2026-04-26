Golden Knights 'feel most comfortable' despite trailing in West 1st Round

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Vegas Golden Knights held a team dinner Saturday in Park City, the ski resort town about 40 minutes east of Salt Lake City. When they returned to practice at Delta Center on Sunday, they were up tempo and vocal with new lines and power-play units.

Yes, they have lost two straight to the Utah Mammoth in the Western Conference First Round, and they trail the best-of-7 series 2-1 entering Game 4 here Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS, CBC), but they feel good about how they played in a 4-2 loss in Game 3 on Friday, and they're a veteran group that has been here before.

In the first round last year, they lost two straight to the Minnesota Wild to fall behind in the series 2-1, then won three in a row to take it in six.

"I think they feel very comfortable in this situation," said Golden Knights coach John Tortorella, who took over March 29. "I think some guys almost relish this situation as far as trying to pull some people through. Yeah, so they've been that way since I've been here. It's a tight group, and I think it's very important that you're not uptight because of where you are in the series.

"And again, we're only down 2-1. I'm not going to make this doom or gloom, but you need to go the other way. I think you need to loosen yourself up, and I think we've got some personalities in there. I think we've got some great pros in there, that understand that. You need to have fun when you're going through this. If you're just so uptight … your game's just not going to go. I feel very comfortable with where the mind is with this group."