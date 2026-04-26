Crouse making most of Stanley Cup Playoff experience with Mammoth

“There’s nothing I can ask him that will be too small or too big of a detail for him,” Tourigny said. “… If I tell him to open the door tomorrow, he will open the door. That’s no problem. Pass the water? He will pass the water. There’s no ego in that sense. He will do whatever the team needs to win and whatever he needs to do to be better.”

Clayton Keller is Utah’s captain. But Crouse is an alternate, and although he has little playoff experience, he has brought a veteran presence in stressful situations.

“I’ve got a boatload of things to say about ‘Crousey,’” Weegar said. “He’s a great leader. He kind of brings it all. He’s a guy that you look to down the bench when the game’s tight to calm everybody down.”

In the postgame press conference Friday, a reporter pointed out how the stakes are higher in the playoffs and you play the same team night after night. He asked about the difference in intensity compared to the regular season.

Crouse gave an interesting answer.

This is new to Utah, new to Crouse and new to many of his teammates. At the same time, Crouse knows what to do and what to say.

“It’s playoff hockey,” he said. “You guys are experiencing it just as much as we are. I think the biggest thing that we can take away from these games is, there’s going to be waves on both sides. We’re going to have our pushes. They’re going to have their pushes. It’s just whoever can stick with it.”

As Crouse has shown, if you stick with it, you never know where it’ll take you.

NHL.com independent correspondent Matt Komma contributed to this story