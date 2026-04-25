Golden Knights will be 'ready to play' in Game 4, Tortorella says

“I think we’re a play or two away, someone maybe getting hot,” Tortorella said. “Listen, I’m not going to shy away from it. Our top guys have got to score some goals for us. They know that too. I don’t have to remind them. They know that. That’s how we’re going to get over this and try to get the momentum on our side. But I still think they’ve done some good things. We just haven’t finished.”

Tortorella said the coaches worked on special teams Saturday. The power play was too deliberate in Game 3, holding onto the puck and allowing the Mammoth to get into the positions they wanted based on their scouting. He thinks the Golden Knights need a different look.

“I just think we’re on the outside too much, on the outside too much on the power play, and if there’s one thing in our 5-on-5, if we’re going to start scoring some goals, we’ve got to be on the inside more,” he said. “And it’s not a big change. It’s just a little bit of a mindset, an emphasis on those types of things.”

Vegas is loaded with veterans, many of whom won the Stanley Cup there in 2023. The Golden Knights know how important Game 4 will be. Teams that have fallen behind 3-1 in a best-of-7 series have won the series only nine percent of the time (32-325) in NHL history.

“Our players know where they're at,” Tortorella said. “I don’t have to remind them in these situations when momentum swings in series happen. We win the first game; they get two. The momentum’s on their side. We don’t have to remind this group here.

“They’ll be ready to play Game 4, as they were in Game 3. They were ready to play. I thought they came out, did some things we wanted to do. Funny things happen in games. I know the group will be ready to play.”