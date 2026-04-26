Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 27 announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Monday, April 27

• The start time for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 27, in Pittsburgh. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

• The start time for Game 4 of the First Round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 27, in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SN360, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.