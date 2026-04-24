3 Things to Watch: Stars at Wild, Game 4 of Western Conference 1st Round

Here are 3 things to watch in Game 4:

1. Can Kirill bring the thrill

Kirill Kaprizov has been a factor on the score sheet with a goal and three assists in the first three games.

However, there's this feeling around the series that the Wild's most dynamic forward and leading scorer in the regular season can be more dangerous than he's been, especially in the previous two games, when he played without regular linemate Mats Zuccarello, who is out with an upper-body injury and is considered a game-time decision for Game 4.

Hynes, in fact, talked about Kaprizov on Friday, mentioning all the things he does when he's playing at his best, like moving his feet, driving the net, taking the defense wide and then cutting in, playing deep in the offensive zone, getting to the inside, challenging from the goal line, and being physical with reverse shoulder hits.

"When he does that he's a dynamite player," Hynes said.

He stopped short of saying Kaprizov isn't doing that in the series, but Hynes said he was going to have a conversation with the star forward to give him some reminders, possibly about all those elements of his game he mentioned as being factors in what makes him a special player.

"Sometimes guys just need a little conversation as well, too," Hynes said. "I think that's really what it is. We know the competitive nature of Kirill. I'm confident. He's been a factor in the series, and we're going to need him to continue to be a factor moving forward."

2. Playing the slot

The Wild played 4 1/2 periods of hockey in Game 3 without generating much from the slot, including on seven power-play opportunities.

The Stars have taken away that area in the past two games after being exposed in Game 1, when Joel Eriksson Ek scored both of his power-play goals on shots from in or near the slot.

The Wild's overall game has suffered without the ability to win the middle of the ice. It's been most noticeable on their power play because it hasn't been able to use the bumper position as a weapon.

It has also played a role for Jake Oettinger finding his way in the series. He has allowed five goals on 62 shots (.919 save percentage) in the past two games, including one on 12 shots against Minnesota's power play, after giving up five goals on 28 shots (.821 save percentage), including two on seven shots when on the penalty kill, in Game 1.

"You're down a guy, so there's always going to be something that you're leaving open, but for us it was like, the middle of the ice is the most dangerous spot, so if we can try to clog that up and keep it outside then it's easier for me," Oettinger said. "I have more time if they have to make a 30-foot pass that has a chance to get broken up compared to a bang-bang to the slot."

3. Two of the best

Anyone watching Game 4 will have to pay attention to Minnesota's Quinn Hughes and Dallas' Miro Heiskanen, because the star defensemen will probably be playing half the game, or at least close to it.

But this time, we'll be watching them just two days removed from them both playing the most minutes in a game in their NHL careers.

Hughes led everyone in Game 3 with 43:47 of ice time in 38 shifts. Heiskanen was just 42 seconds behind him at 43:05, getting there in 42 shifts.

It's too easy to say that the elite blueliner who plays better will lead his team to a win, because differentiating between them in this series has been almost impossible. But if one of them has THAT kind of game, there's a chance his team will, too.

So, yes, watch them, but realistically you won't have a choice. They will be visible.

"It's always fun to compete against guys like that," Heiskanen said. "It's a good battle."