Heiskanen providing big boost for Stars in playoffs entering Game 4

Defenseman dealing with injury has been 'so efficient' against Wild

Heiskanen efficient for Stars

© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It was only one week ago that Miro Heiskanen was dealing with a lower-body injury and the Dallas Stars didn't know if their star defenseman was going to be healthy enough to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now it almost feels like that never happened.

Heiskanen has not only played in all three games against the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round, he has played at an elite level and there's only two players in the playoffs who have skated more minutes than him.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot leads the League with 97:10 in three games. Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes is next at 96:52 in three games. And then there's Heiskanen and his 93:06 of ice time, including 43:05 in Dallas' 4-3 double-overtime win in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Heiskanen, by the way, had the assist on Wyatt Johnston's power-play goal that won it for the Stars, who lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 going into Game 4 at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS).

"I mean, that's ridiculous for people that don't know him," Stars goalie Jake Oettinger said of Heiskanen's ice time. "Obviously, he's worked his tail off, but his heart rate was probably never over a hundred. He's just so smooth, so smart. A goalie's dream to have in front of you.

"When he was questionable, all the guys knew if he can play, he'll play. So, it wasn't surprising."

DAL@MIN, Gm 3: Johnston redirects PPG in for 2OT victory

Heiskanen sustained a lower-body injury in the Stars' 5-4 win against the Wild on April 9.

He said at first he was nervous about the timing of the injury, especially because he had to miss the entire first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche last season because he was still recovering from knee surgery he had 2 1/2 months before the playoffs began.

"At the beginning you don't know what to expect or how long you'd be out, but it didn't feel too bad so that was a good thing," Heiskanen said. "When I knew it shouldn't be too serious, about a week to get back, it was nice to hear that because you don't want to miss any time."

It was great for his teammates to hear too because it reduced their angst.

"We knew the extent of the injury, and we knew he'd be back pretty quick, even if he missed Game 1 and Game 2," Stars forward Matt Duchene said. 

Heiskanen didn't have to because he got the rest he needed by sitting out the last week of the regular season, missing Dallas' final three games. He returned to practice last Friday, the day before Game 1, got through it fine and then played a team-high 23:55 in Game 1.

"I've always said if you lose a defenseman of that caliber, it's like losing two top-six forwards, that's kind of the tradeoff," Duchene said. "So, I was hoping he'd be ready and he was. I'm sure he's feeling great now. It was good that he got through that first game and he was good and away you go, you don't even think about it."

That's exactly what has happened.

Heiskanen, despite playing 26:06 in Game 2 and then 43:05 in Game 3 -- with five blocked shots, two shots on goal and seven attempts, and the assist on Johnston's overtime goal -- is getting healthier as the series goes on.

He was happy to have two days between Games 3 and 4 to recover, including a full day off Thursday, but it doesn't even seem that was totally necessary for how he's feeling.

"It feels like it's getting better every day, and it feels good right now," Heiskanen said.

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said he can visually see a difference in Heiskanen from Game 1 to Game 3 by how he's shooting and passing the puck, leading him to think the defenseman is at or as close as he can be to 100 percent health.

"There wasn't much velocity, plain and simple, when he first started out," Gulutzan said. "You could tell visibly he wasn't shooting the puck as hard or passing it as hard, but now you can't tell."

Even if he's not 100 percent, with Heiskanen it's hard to tell because of the way he skates.

"So efficient," said his defense partner Esa Lindell. "That's why he can play as much as he can play."

Duchene compared Heiskanen's skating to Hall of Fame defenseman Scott Niedermayer.

"It's just effortless and very rarely do you see him sprint," Duchene said. "He's always in that cruise but his cruise is really fast. I think he's a guy that can play through some stuff because of that. He's not a guy out there grinding to just move like a lot of guys are."

No, in fact, it doesn't look like he was recently dealing with an injury at all.

"We knew he was banged up," Oettinger said, "but we also knew, knowing him, he'll be back."

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