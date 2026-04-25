3 Things to Watch: Avalanche at Kings, Game 4 of Western Conference 1st Round

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings will try to stave off elimination when they play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

It’s been a close series, with the Avalanche taking advantage of Kings’ miscues to win 4-2 in Game 3. The Kings also had an unfortunate bounce on the Avalanche’s first goal, when Gabriel Landeskog’s shot went wide, went off the end boards, off Kings goalie Anton Forsberg’s skate and in.

“That’s this time of year, right? Sometimes you get the bounce, sometimes you don’t. You have to have a very narrow-minded focus,” Los Angeles forward Scott Laughton said. “It’s tough this time of year. We’ve got to stick to the process, and obviously you don’t like being down. Well, we’re down, but we’re in this situation, and you start with one game and one period, your first shift, and you go from there and see what happens.”

So, will it take a perfect game for the Kings to win Game 4 and force the series back to Colorado?

“There’s that way, but I think you have to be loose now,” Kings interim coach D.J. Smith said. “You know the ultimate end result if you don’t win, so sometimes when that happens, you grip it a little less and you make a play maybe that you wouldn’t have made early on. But I can tell you this: I just finished doing the game, there are a lot of guys playing hard and giving everything they have to win a hockey game. It hasn’t gone our way. The No. 1 thing you can’t do is get down on yourself, get down on your team, get down on your teammates and I don’t see any of that in the room.”

The Avalanche know closing out a team is always the toughest game of the series.

“If we get, we get it. If we don’t, we don’t. We’ll be ready for the next one. The goal is to play a great game and we’ll see where that takes us,” said forward Nathan MacKinnon, who’s happy with the style the Avalanche have played. “We’re super committed to our defensive game. Everyone’s on the same page, everyone’s playing super hard. Guys are playing awesome, so that’s all you can ask for.”

There have been 213 teams taking 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 series, with 98 percent winning (209-4): 129 won in four games, 58 won in five games, 16 won in six games, six won in Game 7 and four lost the series. Eight of the past 10 series that were 3-0 advanced to at least Game 5 (dating to the start of the 2023 first round).

Here are 3 things to watch in Game 4: