Kings desperate to find offensive spark with backs against wall

LOS ANGELES – As the Los Angeles Kings prepared for Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round, D.J. Smith said they earned a little puck luck.
“This team, I think, deserves a bounce. I think we’ve worked for it, but you can’t just wait for that,” the Kings’ interim coach said on Wednesday. “You have to go out there, play with detail, play just a little harder than them and have a little more confidence at home.”
But the Kings didn’t get a bounce in their 4-2 loss against the Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Instead, the Avalanche got the bounce early at 5:29 of the first period, when captain Gabriel Landeskog’s long-range shot hit the end boards, bounced off Kings goalie Anton Forsberg’s skate and into the net. Then, the detailed game the Kings played through the first two periods eluded them in the third.
Now the Kings are down 3-0 in the best-of-7 series and on the brink of first-round elimination for the fifth consecutive season. Game 4 is in Los Angeles again on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNSC, truTV, TNT, ALT, TVAS2, SNP, SNW, SN360).