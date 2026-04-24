Avalanche spreading wealth on offense vs. Kings

LOS ANGELES -- Nathan MacKinnon is looking for his first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So is fellow Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri. Defenseman Cale Makar got his first goal of the postseason on Thursday.

Concerning? Nope, not one iota. One of the Avalanche’s biggest assets is their depth and that’s been evident against the Los Angeles Kings in the first three games of their Western Conference First Round series. And it’s what has them on the verge of a sweep.

Six different players have scored a goal and 12 have gotten on the scoresheet for the Avalanche, who will look to keep spreading the wealth against the Kings in Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNSC, truTV, TNT, ALT, TVAS2, SNP, SNW, SN360).

The Avalanche are up 3-0 on the Kings, the eighth time in their history they’ve led a best-of-7 series by that margin. The Avalanche advanced in four games the past three times they’ve been up 3-0: in the first round against the St. Louis Blues in 2021 and in the first round (Nashville Predators) and conference final (Edmonton Oilers) in 2022, the year they won the Stanley Cup.

“It says a lot. And I also think it's pretty common in playoffs,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of the balanced scoring. “You’ve got top guys going against top guys, highly committed on the defensive side of it, especially when you're talking about a series like this, where it's low-scoring series. Any line, when you're kind of matching them up, both lines can get shut down a little bit. I think you're seeing that on both sides, so then you just got to keep going through your roster.

“If you're tying a lot of matchups, you got to find a way to win one to make the difference. We've done that to this point in the series, and it's been tough sledding to create offense, but we have different guys stepping up on different nights and scoring in different situations, even if it's just one to make the difference.”