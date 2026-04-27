Angry Bruins 'embracing' chance for redemption in Game 5 of East 1st Round

It was unclear whether Sturm would make changes to his lineup for Game 5; he told reporters to disregard any of the line combinations and defensive pairs he showed at practice on Monday. Part of that was the uncertain status of two members of the Bruins, each of whom were not at practice: Viktor Arvidsson, who did not finish Game 4 with an upper-body injury, and Nikita Zadorov, who was fined $5,000 by the Department of Player Safety for a cross-check on Rasmus Dahlin at the end of the game, for which he was also given a five-minute major and a game misconduct at 16:43 of the third period.

But whoever is there, Swayman said that the Bruins would be "embracing" the privilege that's ahead of them, a chance to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a chance at another game this season. And, too, he said, they know how to play in difficult games, in difficult situations, with those outside not entirely believing in them.

As he put it, "I think we played a lot of the season like a Game 5 mentality with backs against the wall and understanding that we have something to prove to ourselves and everyone around the League. And I think that we should feel comfortable in a position like this because we've practiced it and we know that we can be successful."

Still, they can't play as they did on Sunday. They know that.

"We've got to play together as a unit of five," Sturm said. "That's something I can share because we didn't do it at all, not at all. It was always a piece missing, always. And I think that made us so good, being very structured and being hard to play against and being connected, that made us (get) to the playoffs. And we've got to remember that."

While Sturm said he believes that the Sabres have gotten better over the series, as the Bruins have trended in the other direction, he also believes that the fate of the Bruins is in their own hands Tuesday.

"It's all up to us," he said. "They didn't do much different. I think it was just us and we have to make sure we do our job."

Sturm, who is generally an open book, would not exactly specify what he told his team in meetings or what he said to them on the ice, but he gave a peek at his general message, at what he wanted to get across to his players with their season on the line on Tuesday.

"We're all in the same boat," Sturm said. "Nobody was pointing fingers, the players, coaches. … We are all in this one. These guys worked so hard all year long. It hurt yesterday, absolutely, but way too many good things happened here all year long and we're going to stick together like we do all year long.

"We're going to carry out tomorrow -- I don't know the end result. I really don't know, but I know the guys care. I know the guys will show a response. I don't know if it's going to win. But at least that I'm very confident about going into tomorrow's game."