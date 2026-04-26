Sabres look to 'stay in the moment' after dominant win against Bruins in Game 4

It was a mature effort by a team that didn’t necessarily have previous claim to that kind of playoff maturity. And yet, the Sabres did exactly what they needed to do, were exactly where they needed to be.

“The next man was right there, on every pass,” Ruff said. “I think we had good legs, we had good energy. When you have good energy, you get to places. Our feet were moving. I think that’s the biggest deal, our feet were moving. We weren’t standing around. Our anticipation where pucks were going was really good. We were back on top of them, so most of their passes they had to make had to go through us. We created the turnovers that led to the scoring opportunities.”

The Sabres even came as close as they’ve come in this series to a power-play goal, with Doan’s goal crossing the line just two seconds after Boston's bench minor for too many men on the ice had elapsed. Technically, they’re still 0-for-39, going back to April 2, but it was certainly an improvement.

They were, in truth, good everywhere. Good in the first period when they dominated, good in the second when they didn’t let up, good in the third in closing it out and adding two more goals (Beck Malenstyn at 5:08 and Alex Tuch at 6:32) to really put the nail in the coffin.

“I think we’re at our best when we’re on our toes,” Krebs said. “Just consistently on the forecheck making their 'D' make mistakes and I think we did that right off the hop. They felt it and we continued to put the pressure on.

“It’s the same for us. If they’re putting pressure on us it’s hard to make plays and we want to do that to them. We capitalized on opportunities tonight and made the most of it.”