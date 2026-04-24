Ruff pushing right buttons for young Sabres against Bruins in playoffs

Which was why, after a troubling Game 2, in which he believed his Sabres didn't play up to their abilities after their emotional, come-from-behind Game 1 victory over the Boston Bruins, Ruff was measured when addressing it with his team.

He believed that was the touch needed by the still-young, still-green Sabres.

Whatever he said, whatever he did worked, with the Sabres bouncing back in Game 3 in Boston, taking back control of the best-of-7 series, which they now lead 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday at TD Garden (2 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, MSG-B, SN, TVAS).

"I think to a man, we didn't like Game 2," Ruff said on Friday. "I may have downplayed it a little bit on the outside, but we -- to a man -- didn't like the way we played in Game 2. We knew we could play a lot better, we knew we could have the puck a lot more. I felt we could generate more and I thought we got to a point where we were starting to wear them out last night."

For so many of the Sabres, it marked their first- or second- or third-ever game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For many of them, it marked their first-ever road game in the playoffs.

That did not go unnoticed by Ruff, which was why he handled it the way he did. He told his team that they had been a good team on the road, having gone 24-13-4 away from Buffalo this season. He told them that while the atmosphere might be different than what they had experienced at KeyBank Center, "just believe in the way we need to play."

They did.

"I didn't want to create any more stress on our group," Ruff said. "I didn't want to give [the media] any more questions to ask them about what went wrong, how come this was bad? We'll deal with that stuff on the inside. And you look at a group that a lot of them played their first playoff game in Game 1, we had some guys play their first playoff game in Game 3 and a lot of them played their first road playoff game in Game 3. My understanding was, let's not get too carried away here and know that we've responded when we haven't played that well."