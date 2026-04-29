Bruins still alive in Eastern 1st Round after going with ‘something fresh’

So, he wasn’t exactly eager to show them what he’d come up with.

“I didn’t tell them till right before the game,” Sturm said Wednesday morning. “For sure, there were some question marks. But the way they reacted, the way they started the game, I thought they liked it. But again, something new.

“That was the whole point -- we needed something fresh, I feel like. We didn’t want to go the same way again and again and we needed something fresh.”

It worked.

The Bruins responded with a 2-1 overtime win at KeyBank Center, extending their season and extending the best-of-7 series to Game 6 at TD Garden in Boston on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS2, SN360). It came after perhaps their worst period and loss of the season, a mess of a Game 4, a 6-1 loss that saw them down 4-0 by the end of the first period.