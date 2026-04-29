Bruins still alive in Eastern 1st Round after going with ‘something fresh’

Those may be the Bruins’ combinations again for Game 6 on Friday. It was unclear, as of Wednesday, whether Arvidsson could be available.
“It’s going to be hard,” Sturm said. “It’s definitely day to day, but it will be hard.”
Knowing that Arvidsson wouldn’t play Tuesday, Sturm could have kept it simple. He could have used James Hagens or Lukas Reichel, each of whom played earlier in the series. He didn’t, instead defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who played six seasons in Buffalo, for his playoff debut, in place of Jordan Harris, who himself entered Game 4 in place of Mason Lohrei.
“The loss the other night, that probably helped too a little bit,” Sturm said. “I wanted new energy. I wanted fresh energy. I needed more energy. I felt like these guys could give us that, and they did. All those three guys played hard. They gave us what we needed, but that’s what I was hoping for.”
There’s no guarantee it will work again, or even if Sturm will try it.
But the coach’s gamble worked, at least for one night. It shook up a team already shaken by its substandard play in Game 4. It pushed the Bruins to a win that extended their season for at least another three days.
“Nothing really changes for us,” Sturm said of what’s ahead in Game 6. “Going in here we had a mission, a one-game mission, and nothing will change. We will have a one-game mission again going home. We were really looking forward to it.
“We take today to rest. Tomorrow, we’re back to business.”