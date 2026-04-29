Pastrnak scores saucy breakaway goal in overtime to force Game 6

David Pastrnak had the sauce on Tuesday.

The Boston Bruins forward scored an impressive breakaway goal in overtime during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Around nine minutes into overtime, Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm picked up the turned over puck at the blue line and passed it to Pastrnak, who was breaking towards the Sabres net.

Pastrnak received the pass in the Sabres zone then faked out Sabres goalie Alex Lyon with a backhand-to-forehand move to win the game 2-1 and force a Game 6.

The Bruins star celebrated by jumping into the glass.