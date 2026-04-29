Pastrnak scores saucy breakaway goal in overtime to force Game 6

Bruins forward fakes out Sabres goalie Lyon for game winner

BOS@BUF, Gm 5: Pastrnak extends series with game winner in OT

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

David Pastrnak had the sauce on Tuesday.

The Boston Bruins forward scored an impressive breakaway goal in overtime during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Around nine minutes into overtime, Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm picked up the turned over puck at the blue line and passed it to Pastrnak, who was breaking towards the Sabres net.

Pastrnak received the pass in the Sabres zone then faked out Sabres goalie Alex Lyon with a backhand-to-forehand move to win the game 2-1 and force a Game 6.

The Bruins star celebrated by jumping into the glass.

After the game, Pastrnak credited his teammates for making the play happen during an interview with NESN.

“It was all our focus to get the series back to Boston to show our fans again,” Pastrnak said in the interview. “We are not going to quit. We never quit. We didn’t quit the whole season. We love each other, we are going to battle until the last drop.”

Game 6 will be played at TD Garden on Friday (7:30 ET ESPN, SN360, TVAS2).

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