3 Things to Watch: Bruins at Sabres, Game 2 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

BUFFALO -- The Boston Bruins could be forgiven or still be stunned when the puck drops for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Despite leading by two goals and playing what they believed was winning hockey for the first 50 minutes of Game 1 on Sunday, the Bruins trail in this best-of-7 series after allowing three goals in 4:34 in the third period of a 4-3 loss.

But a series is not a single game. Boston has a chance to make up for the lapses.

“Last game is last game,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “Today is a new game. We felt pretty good about our game. We did a lot of good things. … Overall, being on the road, being in this environment, I thought our guys did a pretty good job hanging on them. Our goal is just about today and today is having the same mindset, the same focus we had the other day. And if we do that, it gives us a pretty good chance to win this hockey game, and that’s all that matters.

“The past is the past. We move forward. The beauty about playoff hockey is you’ve got to win four games.”

The Sabres can take a 2-0 series lead for the first time since the 2007 conference semifinals against the New York Rangers. Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs go on to win the series 68 percent of the time (535-252). That increases to 86.1 percent for those who take a 2-0 lead (360-58).

“You can’t say, oh we won this series or anything like that, that’s for sure,” Buffalo forward Alex Tuch said. “… Boston’s going to come out and try and have a really strong push in Game 2. We’ve got to try and take care of business at home.”